Jarvis Landry Becomes Latest Brown to Send Message to Steelers With Outfit Choice By Brian Giuffra | Dec 01 2019

The Browns can't help themselves, can they? Whether it was owner Dee Haslam wearing a hat with Myles Garrett's number on it or Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wearing a "Pittsburgh Started It" shirt, everyone associated with the franchise seems to still be focused on Garrett getting suspended for the year for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

Now you can add Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the list after he wore a "revenge" shirt ahead of the Browns game against the Steelers today.

Not sure how this is a revenge game for the Browns considering they dominated the Steelers 21-7 three weeks ago, but whatever floats your boat Jarvis. In case you were wondering what the small lettering below the chomping German shepherd says, it's "All Dawgs Gotta Eat". Let's not read anything into that.

It's clear the Browns are still not over their star defensive lineman getting banned from the NFL for the rest of the season, and they seem to be using it as motivation as they face their division rivals for the second time in the last three weeks. Both teams are fighting for the sixth playoff spot in the AFC, and with all the emotions still tied up from their previous matchup, this should be an entertaining affair at minimum.