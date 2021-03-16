Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable While Shooting 'House of Gucci'
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 16, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT
Jared Leto has built his acting reputation as being a bit of a chameleon over the years, but his latest trick might be his greatest. He's currently filming Ridley Scott's House of Gucci in Rome and, based on set photos that have been released, Leto is completely unrecognizable.
Check it out:
That's quite the transformation. Leto's character looks like what would happen if Les Grossman got lap band surgery.
The movie with cover the events following the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Lady Gaga will play Patrizia, while Adam Driver is slated to play Maurizio. Leto's is playing Paolo Gucci, who was a key player in the struggle for control of the family business.
The film also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney. It is set to be released on November 24, 2021, but that is obviously subject to change given the circumstances in the world.