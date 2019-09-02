Jared Hocker Says Texas A&M Will Upset Clemson on Saturday By Ryan Phillips | Sep 02 2019

Texas A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker is a confident young man. On Monday when speaking to reporters, Hocker boldly stated that the 12th-ranked Aggies will upset No. 1 Clemson on Saturday.

Check this out:

Jared Hocker is confident that the Aggies will defeat Clemson on Saturday. “There will be an upset.” pic.twitter.com/tqbVqYlAe6 — TexAgs (@TexAgs) September 2, 2019

Hocker claimed he enjoyed being and underdog and when asked if A&M’s confidence meant that Clemson was ripe for an upset he said, “Yes, it does. There will be an upset.”

Obviously Hocker should be confident. The veteran left guard should go into that game expecting to win, there’s no reason not to. But airing that confidence publicly might not be the greatest idea.

Clemson looks like a legit juggernaut this season. The Tigers are loaded on both sides of the ball and are the reigning national champions. There’s absolutely no reason to give them any bulletin board material. Doing so could just be calling down the thunder.

Texas A&M has to travel to Death Valley to play Clemson. Hocker has now given the crowd at Memorial Stadium even more reason to be fired up.

Jimbo Fisher has had a big impact on Texas A&M’s program in a short time. It’s clear the Aggies carry themselves differently. That’s all great, but until A&M proves itself on the big stage, having that kind of confidence isn’t yet warranted.

Fisher’s biggest win at A&M was a 74-72 seven-overtime win over LSU in November of last year. Other than that, he hasn’t scored a true signature win at his new job. Scoring an upset over Clemson will change that.



