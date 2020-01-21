Jared Greenberg Added to Sidelines on TNT's Revamped Tuesday NBA Coverage
By Bobby Burack | Jan 21 2020
NBATV's Jared Greenberg is being added to TNT's revamped Tuesday NBA coverage as a sideline reporter, The Big Lead has learned from sources with knowledge of the decision.
When reached for comment, a Turner Sports spokesperson declined to comment but added additional information regarding the network's plans will be released in the coming days.
TNT's new Tuesday lineup begins a week from today with a Celtics-Heat and Clippers-Lakers doubleheader. As previously reported by The Big Lead, the Tuesday studio show will feature Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and host Adam Lefkoe. Yahoo's Chris Haynes will be the other sideline reporter. In November, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports said Haynes was nearing a deal for the role.
Getting added to TNT's coverage with games that will have a focus on them is a significant elevation for Greenberg, who joined the Turner family with NBATV in 2012 as a reporter and host.