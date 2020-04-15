Jared Goff Grew a Questionable Mustache During Quarantine
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 15 2020
Jared Goff held a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday and unveiled a new addition to his face. He told them he grew the pictured-below mustache during quarantine:
The Los Angeles Rams should be seriously questioning Goff's judgment. I mean how do you entrust the fate of an NFL franchise to 25-year-old who makes reckless facial decisions? That mustache isn't working for anyone.
There's no way Goff's girlfriend Christen Harper is cool with this. I think it's pretty telling that she hasn't posted any pictures with him since the lockdown started. It's easy to conclude she's as embarrassed about that mustache as the rest of us are.
She's posted pictures of herself, but nothing with Goff:
Look, Jared, I get it, you are just trying something different. But after your subpar showing on the field in 2019, now isn't the time to go crazy. Stick to the basics both on the field and on your face.