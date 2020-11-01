Jared Goff Gets Destroyed by Emmanuel Ogbah
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 1, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
Rams quarterback Jared Goff took a brutal hit from Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, resulting in a long touchdown return by Andrew Van Ginkel, which gave the Dolphins a 14-7 lead over the Rams. The hit was jarring.
How Goff didn't feel the pressure coming from the outside in a zero-back set is beyond me, but he tried to throw the ball one millisecond too late and it resulted in a stunning touchdown for the Dolphins.
Thankfully Goff was able to get up and return to the game.