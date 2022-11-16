Roundup: Jana Kramer Dated Chris Evans; Grammy Nominations Released; Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX may have over 1 million creditors ... Taylor Swift fans crash Ticketmaster ... Mad Dog Russo obliterates Bill Cowher ... World's population to hit 8 billion ... Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell as minority leader ... Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two ... Stocks were up on Tuesday ... Chris Evans ghosted Jana Kramer ... A new "Princess Diaries" movie in the works at Disney ... 2023 Grammy nominations released ... Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees ... Cooper Kupp to IR, set for ankle surgery ... NFL is looking at Spain, France for next international series ... The Packers waived Amari Rodgers ... Shaq Leonard had season-ending back surgery ...
Latest NFL power rankings [CBS Sports]
MLB free agent tiers [Yahoo Sports]
Where will the World Cup darkhorses come from? [The Ringer]
Walnuts in baked goods: The right move, or an act of war? [Defector]
CFP rankings questions [The Athletic]
Finally, a Jesus Christ simulator for gamers [The Big Lead]
Watch Artemis 1 launch towards the Moon.
Michigan State beat Kentucky in an overtime thriller.
Jon Stewart's latest appearance with Stephen Colbert.
Ben Folds -- "Trusted"