Jamison Crowder Drops Touchdown, Makes Great Touchdown Catch On Consecutive Plays
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 12 2019
Jamison Crowder of the New York Jets dropped one of the easiest touchdown catches of his football career and then caught one of the most difficult on the very next play. Crowder embarrassed himself against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football and them mere moments later... totally redeemed himself!
The drop was so bad. Here's video.
Luckily, the catch was so good. So good.
So good. Congratulations to the New York Jets for briefly staying within a possession of the Baltimore Ravens.