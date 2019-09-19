TBL LogoTBL Logo
Jamie Horowitz Named EVP of Content at DAZN

By Liam McKeone | Sep 19 2019

Jamie Horowitz has been named EVP of Content in North America at DAZN, the company's executive chairman John Skipper announced in an internal memo to the company today.

Horowitz has been consulting for DAZN for nine months, helping put together the ChangeUp baseball show with Adnan Virk and Scott Rogowsky and facilitating the partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter for the Uninterrupted series 40 Days in the lead-up to the fight this weekend between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

A source with knowledge of the news told The Big Lead that formalizing the partnership with LeBron and Maverick served as 'rocket fuel' for getting Horowitz officially named as an executive at the company, and that more series with them will be coming.

Skipper and Horowitz previously worked together at ESPN, where Horowitz was behind a number of shows including First TakeHis & Hers, and SportsNation. Horowitz also served as president of FS1 from 2015 until 2017.