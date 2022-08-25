Jamie Foxx Does a Great Donald Trump Impression
One of the lesser things that will haunt me about this particular time in history is how Saturday Night Live had Alec Baldwin play President Donald Trump when there were thousands of better options on the table. It wasn't funny in the moment, won't age well and will be burdened by all of the baggage Baldwin carries. So add Jamie Foxx to the long list of people who would have crushed the opportunity.
The actor/musician/comedian/obscenely talented Swiss Army knife channeled the 45th president on the Rap Radar Podcast and if you didn't know what was going on, you'd think this came from some sort of recorded Oval Office meeting.
It does fall apart a bit on the back end but not before soaring very close to the sun.