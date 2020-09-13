Jamie Collins' Agent Freaks Out on Twitter Over Collins' Headbutting Ejection
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 13 2020
Jamie Collins was ejected from his first game with the Detroit Lions. Collins, the former Patriots and Browns linebacker, headbutted referee Alex Kemp while trying to demonstrate what had happened on the previous play. Collins put his head down and Kemp kind of leaned into it. As soon as Collins made contact, the flag came out and Collins headed to the locker room.
Collins' agent, David Canter, immediately took to Twitter to vent about the call. By the letter of the law, Collins earned the ejection, but Canter has a point about Collins' intentions. How else can you properly explain someone leading with his helmet?
It might also be worth noting that Kemp previously ejected Earl Thomas for hugging him a few years back. However you feel about this incident, players should not touch Alex Kemp in the future. The man does not like to be touched.