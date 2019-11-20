James Wiseman Suspended 12 Games by NCAA By Ryan Phillips | Nov 20 2019 Steve Dykes/Getty Images

James Wiseman finally has a resolution from his battle with the NCAA. Memphis' star freshman big man will be suspended for 12 games. The potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft will be eligible to return on January 12.

The NCAA has suspended potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman of Memphis for 12 total games and will clear him on Jan. 12. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2019

Wiseman also must donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice. He'll be cleared to play against South Florida in January.

In three games this season, Wiseman has lived up to the lofty preseason hype surrounding him. He's averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in just 23.0 minutes per game. He's also shooting an absurd 76.9 percent from the field.

Wiseman was initially ruled ineligible because the NCAA determined Memphis coach Penny Hardaway had paid to help Wiseman's family move in 2018. It appears Memphis and the NCAA came to an agreement that will allow the uber-talented freshman to play this season.