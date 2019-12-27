James Wiseman Signs With Excel Sports, Ending Any Hope of a Return to Memphis By Ryan Phillips | Dec 27 2019 James Wiseman plays for Memphis against Oregon | Steve Dykes/Getty Images

James Wiseman has signed with an agency, thereby surrendering any college eligibility he had left. While Wiseman left Memphis almost two weeks ago, he still had the chance to change his mind. Now that's out the window and he's headed for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Wiseman signed with Excel Sports, officially ending his college career. He'll begin training full-time for the draft. NBA players represented by Excel include Nikola Jokic, Kemba Walker and Kevin Love.

Wiseman is projected by many to be the first pick in the upcoming draft, so there was really no reason for the 7-footer to to return to college. The NCAA suspended Wiseman for 12 games thanks to benefits his family received from Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway when Wiseman was in high school.

The 18-year-old forward played in just three games for Memphis. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds, while shooting 76.9 percent from the field.

Expect him to stay atop most draft boards.