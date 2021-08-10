James Holzhauer Trolled Joe Buck on First Night as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host
Joe Buck opened his week guest hosting Jeopardy! on Monday and there are sure to be hot takes about his performance, as there are every time he does anything. Very quickly Buck received a few jabs on Twitter, one coming from an all-time great champion.
James Holzhauer was quick to rip Buck, claiming he's hoping the play-by-play announcer gets the full-time Jeopardy! gig because it would mean he'd have to quit doing sports.
I'm not sure if Holzhauer is a full-on Buck hater or if he's just taking a playful shot at him here. Either way, it's pretty rough.
Holzhauer, who is a professional sports gambler, won 32 consecutive games of Jeopardy! in a row during his run in 2018. He won a total of $2,462,216 during his winning streak. He also won the $250,000 Tournament of Champions. In the Jeopardy! Greatest of All-Time tournament he was runner-up to Ken Jennings, but still took home another $250,000.
So yeah, he gets to talk about the game whenever he wants. The shot at Buck was likely just an attempt to be funny.