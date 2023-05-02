James Harden Wore a Ridiculous Outfit to Game 1 Against the Celtics
NBA fashion walks have become a big thing over the past few seasons and it has continued into the postseason this year. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is the latest to take a big swing at a specific look. He walked into Game 1 of the Sixers' series against the Boston Celtics wearing, well ... see for yourself.
It looks like he's wearing my grandmother's carpet for pants and used what was left over to help craft a jacket. He's like if a Dr. Seuss character and Gonzo had a baby.
I'm sure this appeals to someone, but much like all of Kyle Kuzma's absurd outfits, this one missed me. Guess I just don't know fashion.