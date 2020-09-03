James Harden: 'Offensively, I Felt Like Sh-t'
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 02 2020
James Harden finally had a clutch moment in the NBA playoffs. It just so happened that it was a defensive play in the first round, so he has not quite shaken the postseason demons that haunt him. The good news, besides the series win, is that Harden knows he wasn't good offensively. Here he is, right after the game, generously describing his offensive performance as "sh-t."
Harden finished 4-of-15 from the field and 1-of-9 from three. He had 17 points, 9 assists and 3 blocks so, James Harden is should now be considered a rim protector.
Harden's reward for playing like sh-t? The top seeded Los Angeles Lakers. No one tell him the series starts in two days.