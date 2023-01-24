M. Night Shyamalan's Most Terrifying Twist Yet Is Just Doc Rivers
Knock at the Cabin, M. Night Shyamalan's latest, hits theaters on Feb. 3 and we simply cannot wait to watch him spin a truly insane idea around on his finger for awhile before gravity eventually sends it crashing back down to Earth. There are few things like watching one of his projects develop the first time before you fully understand what's happening.
As one of the longest-tenured celebrity Philadelphia sports fans, the director was able to get James Harden to do a little advertising for Knock in the form of a 30-second video that features Shyamalan's most shocking and arresting twist yet.
"Now, that's scary," is what a local dad might say.
Rivers does actually have a pretty menacing voice. Imagine him as a villain on the other line of the phone. Maybe going toe-to-toe with Liam Neeson.
Decent bit. Might have been improved, though, if Harden opened the door to reveal his greatest fear: a back-to-back on the road.