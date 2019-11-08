The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

James Harden Will Not Be Taking Games Off For Load Management

By Liam McKeone | Nov 08 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 01, 2019 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

James Harden is one of the NBA's premier superstars. Naturally, he's been receiving questions about the league's premier talking point right now: load management. When asked by reporters if he'd ever take a game off for load management, he didn't leave any room for interpretation.

"If I'm hurt, of course I won't play," said Harden. "Even if I'm a little banged up, I try to push through it to a certain extent... Have you ever seen me not play because of load management?"

So, yeah, not Harden's thing. Given how much of his game relies on contact, he's been remarkably durable throughout his years in Houston, and has never played less than 70 games in a season. From his response there, being able to play night-in and night-out is a bit of a point of pride.

Then again, we've all watched as Harden fades underneath the bright lights of the playoffs after carrying such a heavy burden throughout the year and into the playoffs. So, maybe think about it, James, if only in pursuit of getting through May.