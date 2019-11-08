James Harden Will Not Be Taking Games Off For Load Management By Liam McKeone | Nov 08 2019 Steven Ryan/Getty Images

James Harden is one of the NBA's premier superstars. Naturally, he's been receiving questions about the league's premier talking point right now: load management. When asked by reporters if he'd ever take a game off for load management, he didn't leave any room for interpretation.

"Have you ever seen me not play because of load management?"



–James Harden pic.twitter.com/RSocPNklGU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2019

"If I'm hurt, of course I won't play," said Harden. "Even if I'm a little banged up, I try to push through it to a certain extent... Have you ever seen me not play because of load management?"

So, yeah, not Harden's thing. Given how much of his game relies on contact, he's been remarkably durable throughout his years in Houston, and has never played less than 70 games in a season. From his response there, being able to play night-in and night-out is a bit of a point of pride.

Then again, we've all watched as Harden fades underneath the bright lights of the playoffs after carrying such a heavy burden throughout the year and into the playoffs. So, maybe think about it, James, if only in pursuit of getting through May.