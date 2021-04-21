James Harden Out Indefinitely As the Nets Continue to Fall Apart
James Harden has suffered a setback in his recovery from a right hamstring strain and is out indefinitely, as the Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle to get healthy. The Nets are falling apart physically late in the season and the team has only had its Big Three on the floor together for seven games this season. That could pose a huge problem in the playoffs.
Kevin Durant is currently dealing with a left thigh contusion and is missing Tuesday night's game. Harden hasn't played since April 5, and Kyrie Irving has missed 16 games this year including several stretches for "personal reasons." And it doesn't look like the group will have many games left to gel before the playoffs.
On paper, the Nets look like the favorites in the Eastern Conference and the biggest threat to a healthy Los Angeles Lakers squad for an NBA title. But will Brooklyn ever get healthy or field a full roster? That's an enormous question mark at this point.
The Nets will win or lose in the postseason based solely on their three stars, but they can't seem to get them all on the same page, or even the same basketball court. It will be fascinating to see this all play out over the next few weeks and months.