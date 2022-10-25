James Harden Drops Defender and Makes the Three This Time, Which Looks Much Cooler
The Philadelphia 76ers finally won their first game of the season on Monday night, beating the Indiana Pacers, 120-106. James Harden, who dribbles a lot, had 29 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds. He also dropped Pacers' standout rookie Bennedict Mathurin with a bevy of moves and nailed a wide-open three-pointer. Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott had to break out a bunch of ooohs before asking "Who won the trade?"
Presumably, that was directed at the 1-2 Brooklyn Nets who struggled with Ben Simmons on Monday night. A funny time to bring it up, but it sounded pretty cool for the local fans watching this jawn on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
After the game Harden said he was just trying not to airball it this time.
I'm just glad something is finally working out for Philadelphia fans this month.