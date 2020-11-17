James Harden Posts Cryptic Sponsored Content Either Confirming or Denying Woj Bomb
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 17, 2020, 12:22 AM EST
James Harden has turned down a lot of money from the Houston Rockets and wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Or does he? Maybe? It is unclear after Harden posted a video on his Instagram where he took the cap off a sports drink, seemingly implying either "cap" (lie) or "no cap" (not lying). You be the judge.
We can probably assume that he is confirming Woj's latest bomb. If he wanted to take the money and stay in Houston, he could just sign the extension. Or maybe he hasn't made any decisions. Man, this league can be confusing. Hard to believe it's been five years since the great DeAndre Jordan emoji war.