James Harden's All-Star Game Outfit is Something
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 7, 2021, 7:04 PM EST
James Harden showed up to Sunday NBA All-Star Game in...style? TNT was doing the classic fashion walk-up shots of players, and Harden's look was...something. He wore bright, neon green shoes, grey pants, a short-sleeved whit shirt and a see-through raincoat. It's worth noting, it was not raining in Atlanta.
Check it out:
And some other looks at it:
That's quite the ensemble.
This is all I could think about seeing that jacket:
If you don't understand that reference, go here.
Honestly, I think Harden spent way too much time hanging out with Russell Westbrook in Houston. This is thing kind of thing Russ would wear and would be considered "fashion."
The 31-year-old Harden is making his ninth All-Star Game appearance in a row.