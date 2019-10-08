James Franklin: Penn State Football Is About Bringing People Together
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 08 2019
The Penn State Nittany Lions are 5-0, ranked 10th in the nation, and set to take on No. 17 Iowa in a primetime game on Saturday night on ABC. Yet the big story about PSU football this week is a letter junior safety Jonathan Sutherland received from a member of the alumni. James Franklin addressed the situation at the start of his press conference today. Here's video of Franklin reading his prepared statement.
And here's the full statement:
The original letter was a real piece of work.
The 70-something Penn State grad who sent the letter doubled-down on his sentiments in a brief phone interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
Reached by phone on Tuesday, Petersen said making a racial or cultural statement "was not the intent at all. I would just like to see the coaches get the guys cleaned up and not looking like Florida State and Miami guys."