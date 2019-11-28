James Franklin Reportedly Being Pursued By Florida State By Ryan Phillips | Nov 28 2019 Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

James Franklin already has a great job at Penn State, but he's reportedly being pursued for another. Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports is reporting Florida State has made contact with Franklin and he's being considered a top candidate to fill the school's football coaching vacancy.

In six seasons at Penn State, Franklin has posted a 54-23 record and a 33-18 mark in the Big Ten. This season the Nittany Lions are 9-2 and have a legitimate shot of reaching a New Year's Day bowl game. He led them to 11-win seasons in 2016 and 2017 and nine wins in 2018.

Clearly Florida State is aiming high with his coaching search. Franklin is a big name and he's been connection to a potential opening at USC. Meanwhile, the Seminoles have been connected to Minnesota's P.J. Fleck, Memphis' Mike Norvell and Iowa State's Matt Campbell.

Florida State fired Willie Taggart a few weeks ago after he went just 9-12 in less than two years as the head coach in Tallahassee.