James Franklin Reportedly Being Pursued By Florida State

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 28 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 23: Head Coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions watches his team play against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

James Franklin already has a great job at Penn State, but he's reportedly being pursued for another. Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports is reporting Florida State has made contact with Franklin and he's being considered a top candidate to fill the school's football coaching vacancy.

In six seasons at Penn State, Franklin has posted a 54-23 record and a 33-18 mark in the Big Ten. This season the Nittany Lions are 9-2 and have a legitimate shot of reaching a New Year's Day bowl game. He led them to 11-win seasons in 2016 and 2017 and nine wins in 2018.

Clearly Florida State is aiming high with his coaching search. Franklin is a big name and he's been connection to a potential opening at USC. Meanwhile, the Seminoles have been connected to Minnesota's P.J. Fleck, Memphis' Mike Norvell and Iowa State's Matt Campbell.

Florida State fired Willie Taggart a few weeks ago after he went just 9-12 in less than two years as the head coach in Tallahassee.