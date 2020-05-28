James Conner's Back Is Gigantic
By Liam McKeone | May 28 2020
James Conner is looking to bounce back for the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuries derailed the second half of his sophomore season. He showed off the progress he's been making in the weight room on his Instagram recently, and yesterday posted a photo of his absolutely massive back. I cannot possibly overstate that. Like, my God, man.
NFL-caliber athletes regularly defy what we believe to be possible when it comes to building muscle mass, but this is something else. My eyes are having trouble comprehending the proportions here. I don't understand how it's possible to have a back broader than one's shoulders.
It would seem Conner's plan for a resurgent third season involves running over everyone instead of running past them. A bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see how it plays out.