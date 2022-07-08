Roundup: James Caan Dies at 82; Shinzo Abe Shot at Campaign Event; Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty in Russia
James Caan dies at 82 ... Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot at campaign event ... Wide receiver David Moore arrested after he allegedly fell asleep in a Taco Bell drive-thru ... Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia ... Aaron Judge finally finds someone his own size ... Two of the most underrated comedians around have a new special ... Stocks jumped up on Thursday ... Former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani found guilty ... Pat McAfee signs multi-year extension with WWE ... Raiders hire Sandra Douglass-Moran, the first Black female NFL team president in league history ... Herschel Walker had a day ... Devonte' Graham arrested for DWI ... Kazuki Takahashi, Yu-Gi-Oh! creator, dies at 60 ... Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon ... Canadiens select Juraj Slafkovsky with the top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft ...
