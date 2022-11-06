James Brown Delivers Strong Monologue on Antisemitism During 'NFL Today'
The combined decisions of Kyrie Irving and Kanye West has launched the country into a dialogue about the harms of antisemitism. It has passed the point of being a basketball conversation or a Kanye conversation, as evidenced by CBS' decision to have James Brown give a strong monologue during Sunday morning's edition of NFL Today on the matter. Brown spoke briefly on the harmful impact that the events of the last few weeks have caused and the overarching theme of hate currently ruling the discourse.
It was well-said.
It is sad that such messages need to be sent on a national platform in this day and age but it feels necessary. Kudos to Brown and the rest of the CBS team for tackling the important issues in their own way.