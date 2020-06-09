Jameis Winston Says He Knows He's One of the Best QBs to Play the Game Without Needing to Say It
By Liam McKeone | Jun 09 2020
Jameis Winston is the biggest enigma of the NFL quarterback fraternity. His physical talents are nearly perfect and his statistics are occasionally eye-popping. But he has only led his team to a winning season once in five NFL seasons because his decision-making is astoundingly poor. He is just as likely to throw an interception to a defender standing directly in front of him as he is to throw a 60-yard dime on the run.
It's all just very confusing. Last year was peak Winston if we've ever seen it; the former first overall pick led the league in yards with over 5,000, but also threw 30 interceptions, but also threw 33 touchdowns! And the Bucs went 7-9. He has now followed that up with a peak Winston quote, if I've ever seen one. From an interview with Bleacher Report:
"I know what I'm worth," Winston tells B/R by phone from Alabama. "And I know day in and day out, without publicly coming in and saying it, that historically I'm one of the best quarterbacks to play the game."
So, Jameis Winston wants us to know that he knows he's one of the best quarterbacks in history, but he doesn't need to say in publicly. He conveyed this message in a public comment.
Irrational confidence is basically a requirement for professional athletes. The phrasing simply could have been better. You'd think Winston would have figured out the importance of that after his very uncomfortable "eating W's" pregame speech from a few years back, but no. Perhaps that's another thing he wants to learn in New Orleans this year.