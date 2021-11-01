Jameis Winston Was Dancing on Crutches in the Locker Room After Saints Win
By Stephen Douglas
The New Orleans Saints upset the Tampa Bay Bucaneers on Sunday, 36-17. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston was injured and taken off the field on the injury cart in the first half, but he did not stop that from celebrating his team's victory. In the locker room postgame the Saints broke out a fog machine and
C.J. Gardner-Johnson streamed the scene inside the locker room on Instagram Live and Winston was his usual self, just on crutches. Winston later took to Twitter to tweet about the the win.
Good for Winston keeping a brave face as he waits to find out exactly how bad the injury is. He waited a long time to win the Saints job and to lose it to injury must be feel horrible.