Jameis Winston's Baseball Swing Workout Sure Is Something
By Ryan Phillips | May 24 2020
On Friday a video of Jameis Winston doing a unique workout surfaced on Twitter. In involves a normal quarterback drop, before he swings a metal rod like a baseball bat. People were slightly confused.
Check it out:
While this may look flat-out crazy, it's actually an interesting concept. It probably helps Winston with the motion of opening his hips while throwing left. It's also worth noting, Winston played baseball at Florida State and was even named a preseason All-American in 2014 by Baseball America.
While this drill is certainly odd, the hip movement and follow-through with his arms probably helps him to finish throws. Hip rotation is really important in football and baseball, so there's certainly some crossover work that can be done.
Winston needs all the help with his game he can get. He went from the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft to signing a cheap contract with the New Orleans Saints as a backup quarterback. Any drills that can help him improve should be welcome.