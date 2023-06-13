Jamal Murray Ignored Russell Wilson and Ciara After the Nuggets Won the Title
The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA championship on Monday night and all the stars were in attendance. Peyton Manning and the Jokic brothers were there. And so were Russell Wilson and Ciara, who sat courtside. After the Nuggets got their trophy and headed to the locker room, Jamal Murray walked right past those last two, not even noticing them.
Obviously, Murray was lost in the moment, not paying actual attention to anything, but this just fits Russell Wilson's whole public persona so perfectly. A star NFL quarterback being completely ignored by a basketball player. This is why Jeff Van Gundy called it Broncos Nation instead of Broncos Country. He just gets no respect. Might be time to buy a bigger truck.