Jamal Murray Has a Nasty Gash on His Hand
The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 109-94 Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Everything seemed to be going great in Nuggets-land, until Thursday, when star Jamal Murray showed up to practice with a big wrap on his left hand. It turns out, Murray has massive chunk of skin missing after suffering a floor burn.
Here's Murray practicing with a wrap on the hand:
And here he is revealing the gash -- be warned, the photo is pretty nasty:
And a closeup:
It shouldn't impact Murray too much given it's his off hand, but still looks painful.