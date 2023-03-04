Jamal Murray Cooked and Trash Talked Dillon Brooks on National Television
The Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 113-97, on Friday night on ESPN. Denver outscored Memphis by 16 in the fourth quarter and won by 16. Jamal Murray scored 11 of the Nuggets 33 in the fourth and many of them were on Dillon Brooks and Murray let him know.
Meanwhile, Brooks scored 8 points on 10 shots and finished with a team worst +/- of -20.
For anyone who might think this was Dillon Brooks suffering some karmic payback for his actions - and fashion choices - you should know that Murray and Brooks have been friends since high school, so it's mostly some good natured ribbing. Plus they're Canadian so you know Murray was probably very polite about it anyway.
The Nuggets have all but clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with the win. They won the season series against Memphis and have a six game lead with 18 to go.