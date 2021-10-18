Jamal Adams Said He's the Best in the Nation, Then Let a Clutch Interception Hit Him in the Head
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 23-20, in the Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup. During player introductions Seahawks safety Jamal Adams told the audience he was "the best in the nation," while the chryon told America that he's the 62nd-best safety out of 85.
Given a chance to prove his claim much later in the game, Adams let the ball hit him in the face.
At the time the game was tied, 17-17. If Adams had simply intercepted the Ben Roethlisberger pass that hit him in the face, the Seahawks would have been in great position to simply kick a field goal and win the game. Instead, the Steelers went on to take the lead and then win in overtime.
The Seahawks, now 2-4, have three primetime games remaining on their schedule. Two Monday Night Football games and another SNF game on December 5th. I can't wait to find out if he just sticks to saying he's from LSU going forward.