Jamal Adams on Twitter: Fine for Late Hit on Baker Mayfield is Bulls--- By Kyle Koster | Sep 19 2019

Jamal Adams is a member of the 0-2 New York Jets, a team down to its third quarterback and forced to catch up on mononucleosis facts. Gang Green took a particularly ugly loss against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football and, during the game, safety Jamal Adams had a run-in with Baker Mayfield.

Adams was flagged for a personal foul on the play, costing his side 15 yards. He also dutifully informed the public that he'd also been fined the price of a new Kia for the late hit. And just like in real time, he wasn't happy about it.

This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH pic.twitter.com/SKlTmBBMf0 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) September 19, 2019

Most average Joes would agree that this does seem soft. But that's football in 2019 and the NFL has to protect its assets. Just look how many star quarterbacks are already sidelined. The fine seems excessive, of course, but defenders should know extracurricular stuff like this is going to draw a flag at least 9 out of 10 times.

Guys like Adams can not care about the rules and continue to play their brand of football. That will come at the expense of hurting their team in the form of big penalties.

The bright side for he and others on losing teams is that the flags will be a small price to pay for playing full-contact football. Plus, losing could help the draft pick. With that in mind, the final weeks of the season should be fun.