Jamal Adams Ripped Jets for Trying to Trade Him By Ryan Phillips | Oct 29 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jamal Adams is big mad on Twitter. The New York Jets safety just went public ripping the franchise for attempting to trade him after he told them he wanted to stay in New York and stick it out.

At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York. I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business. — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) October 29, 2019

Adams claims he met with Jets head coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas and told them he wanted to stay with the Jets. The third-year safety appears willing to stick it out through a rebuild as the Jets attempt to improve their roster. Then, based on numerous reports, Douglas was actively engaged in trade talks for Adams on Tuesday.

Adams was named second-team All-Pro last season and made his first Pro Bowl. He's one of the best players on the Jets' roster and is only 24. It would have been a shocking move to trade him and, ultimately, the franchise opted to hang on to him.

The consensus around the league is that Douglas will almost certainly attempt to dramatically change the offense this offseason. Douglas was hired on June 7, so he inherited virtually this entire roster. You can bet he's going to remake it the way he sees fit.