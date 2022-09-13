Jamal Adams Lets Sure Interception Hit Him in the Facemask
Russell Wilson has returned to Seattle to face the Seahawks with his new team, the Denver Broncos. Russ obviously knows all the ins and outs of his former team, including the fact that Jamal Adams couldn't catch a ball to save his life. Adams proved that again on Monday night, as a sure interception went right off his facemask.
Adams was in coverage on running back Javonte Williams, when an errant Wilson pass came in his direction. He'll never get a better shot at an interception. Then again, he is Jamal Adams, so we all know disaster was right around the corner. As he leaned forward to corral the ball, Adams ducked his head and it went right off his facemask.
Check it out:
Here's a still:
Unbelievable.
The worst part? He actually celebrated the pass breakup like he'd done something good.
Adams continues to be the most overpaid player in the NFL.