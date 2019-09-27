Jamaal Williams Stretchered Off Field After Dirty Hit From Eagles DE Derek Barnett (Updated) By Brian Giuffra | Sep 26 2019

UPDATE: Jamaal Williams has feeling in all of his extremities, which is a great sign following a nasty hit from Derek Barnett, which left many wondering how the Packers RB would recover.

Jamaal Williams is OUT with a head and neck injury. He does have feeling and movement in all his extremities. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 27, 2019

ORIGINAL REPORT: After Packers running back Jamaal Williams was stood up and stopped by the Eagles defense, Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett lowered his helmet and launched himself at Williams. It was a dirty hit, but Barnett wasn't ejected. Williams, however, was knocked out in a scary moment for all to watch.

YIKES! Derek Barnett with a helmet to helmet hit on Jamaal Williams... Williams was OUT! pic.twitter.com/A10lDvyd7B — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 27, 2019

Williams was stretchered off the field. He gave the thumbs up sign on his way off the field, which is obviously good. Barnett also went over to Williams after the play and said something, assuming an apology. Regardless, this was a dirty hit, a nasty play, and this is what the NFL has to avoid.

Jamaal Williams gives the crowd a thumbs up as he's stretchered off the field after a hit by Derek Barnett. pic.twitter.com/ygvi0R6FTU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 27, 2019

Williams is reportedly going to a local hospital for further testing.

#Packers RB Jamaal Williams is being evaluated for head & neck injuries. #PHIvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 27, 2019

This is a developing story and we will update it with additional information as it becomes available.