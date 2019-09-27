Jamaal Williams Stretchered Off Field After Dirty Hit From Eagles DE Derek Barnett (Updated)
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 26 2019
UPDATE: Jamaal Williams has feeling in all of his extremities, which is a great sign following a nasty hit from Derek Barnett, which left many wondering how the Packers RB would recover.
ORIGINAL REPORT: After Packers running back Jamaal Williams was stood up and stopped by the Eagles defense, Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett lowered his helmet and launched himself at Williams. It was a dirty hit, but Barnett wasn't ejected. Williams, however, was knocked out in a scary moment for all to watch.
Williams was stretchered off the field. He gave the thumbs up sign on his way off the field, which is obviously good. Barnett also went over to Williams after the play and said something, assuming an apology. Regardless, this was a dirty hit, a nasty play, and this is what the NFL has to avoid.
Williams is reportedly going to a local hospital for further testing.
