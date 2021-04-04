Jalen Suggs Could Have Spent the Year Backing Up Justin Fields at Ohio State
Jalen Suggs had 16 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and a huge block in Gonzaga's thrilling Final Four win over UCLA on Saturday. Suggs seemingly did everything, including sink the game-winner at the buzzer in overtime.
The one thing he didn't do was play football, which was a distinct possibility when he was choosing colleges. Before he settled for the Zags, he considered Ohio State, where the Minnesota native could have played in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship.
Had Suggs chosen that path and accepted Urban Meyer's invitation, he would have been on the sideline as a true freshman watching Justin Fields. No other player took a snap at quarterback for OSU this season. So there's a world in which no one knows the name Jalen Suggs today. He could have waited his turn, tried his best to beat out whatever other high-level recruit Urban Meyer has waiting for next season, but instead he chose to leave football and Big Ten country behind.
It looks like he made the right choice. Now let's see if he can win the championship he wouldn't have won at Ohio State.