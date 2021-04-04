Jalen Suggs' Kobe Bryant Dream, Adam Morrison's Reaction, and the Referee's Emphatic Call
Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs made and incredible shot. With a title game and a perfect season on the line, it was definitely the biggest shot in his school's history. In overtime of a Final Four game, it was one of the latest possible buzzer-beaters in March Madness history. Considering it capped off a classic game... well, it was just a big shot. Here is the aftermath. First, some of the calls.
Now, a moment to appreciate the official who called it a good basket on the floor as it happened. You may never see a more emphatic confirmation that a basket counts.
After the game Suggs said that he wanted to run on a table to celebrate like Kobe Bryant or Dwyane Wade. Sometimes dreams do come true.
Speaking of the dreams of Gonzaga, here's Adam Morrison's reaction.
What a moment.