Jalen Suggs' Buzzer Beater Caps One of College Basketball Games Best Games Ever
By Stephen Douglas
Apr 3, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT
Jalen Suggs made arguably the biggest shot in Gonzaga history as his overtime buzzer-beater beat the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four. Here is the incredible final sequence ending with Suggs legendary shot.
This was an insane shot under normal circumstances, but after one of the best Final Four games you may ever see, it was extra special.
UCLA played a near-perfect game and made an improbable comeback late in overtime. Johnny Juzang tied the game with 3.4 seconds remaining. With no timeouts remaining, the ball was inbounded to Suggs who took banked it home as the buzzer sounded. Gonzaga now heads to the NCAA Tounrament Championship Game against Houston on Monday against the Baylor Bears.