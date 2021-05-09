Jalen Rose Moved to Tears Talking About His Mother and Grandmother on NBA Countdown

For years, @JalenRose has claimed he is The Original Jalen: the one that inspired not just the many Jalens in the NFL/NBA Draft. But all Jalens — everywhere.



So #ESPNDaily spent weeks INVESTIGATING this. And it became one of my favorite episodes...



??️‍♂️ https://t.co/8ku1pSIDsc pic.twitter.com/4KytFpVFuH