Jalen Rose: Luka Doncic Won't Be at Top of MVP Race This Season By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 22 2019 Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jalen Rose joined the Dan Patrick Show this morning. Both of them were immensely impressed with Luka Doncic's talents -- how could you not be? -- but when the ESPN NBA analyst was asked about if he's an MVP contender, Jalen responded that he doesn't anticipate the second-year phenom to be at the very top:

Essentially, Rose's argument is that he sees LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and James Harden finishing ahead of Doncic because he believes the Lakers, Rockets, and Bucks will be better in the standings. Rose acknowledged that Russell Westbrook won MVP when the Thunder were the No 6 seed in the West, but that was because he averaged a triple-double for the season.

It's hard to argue with the fact that MVP is generally a best-player-on-best-team award; Doncic's time on that pedestal will presumably come at some point.