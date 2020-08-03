Jalen Rose Defended Lou Williams Using the Worst Godfather Impression Ever
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 03 2020
Jalen Rose defended Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams' possible dalliance with a stripper at Magic City in Atlanta on Monday's Jalen & Jacoby. Unfortunately for everyone watching, he did it while employing the worst impression of Vito Corleone I've ever seen.
Check it out:
That's just ... so bad. I mean it's funny, but it's terrible. And why is he using a balled up piece of paper? Is there no gauze or cotton in the entire house? It ruins the entire effect. And, I mean, it's fair to say he didn't exactly nail the accent. After watching that I'm not convinced he's ever seen The Godfather.
Also, if the stripper from Magic City wants to out guys who go there, I have no problem with it. She was tipped for services rendered not for her silence in perpetuity.