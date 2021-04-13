Jalen Rose Passionately Discusses Police Brutality
In the wake of protests over the the killing of Daunte Wright by police officer outside Minneapolis, ESPN's Jalen Rose is speaking up. On Tuesday's episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose passionately discussed police brutality and explained why be believes many in the Black community don't trust police.
Here's what he had to say:
Rose makes a lot of good points, many of them we've heard repeatedly over the last year. There are generational issues at play here and a lot of mistrust that may never be healed. As he notes, the conversations continue, but at some point actions must be taken to create real change. Rose believes officers need to be held to a higher standard, and it's hard to disagree with him.
After all, as Rose notes, the only reason we know about so many high-profile incidents like the Wright shooting is because of cellphones and body cameras. It's staggering to think how many of these incidents may have been swept under the rug over the years.