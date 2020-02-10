Jalen Rose Calls Donald Sterling "Ignorant Racist Bigot" on ABC Halftime Show
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Jalen Rose and the ABC / ESPN studio crew again talked about the Donald Sterling situation during halftime of the Bulls – Wizards game. Rose said that if he were on the team he would not play. As Sage Steele was trying to end the conversation and go to commercial, Rose got in “ignorant racist bigot” as his closing words.
