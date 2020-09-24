Jalen Rose During ESPN Halftime Show: 'Arrest the Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor'
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 23 2020
Today a grand jury brought exactly zero charges against police who murdered Breonna Taylor. What more can be said? Protests are reigniting following the announcement and who knows what will happen in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the NBA continued tonight with game 4 of the Boston Celtics - Miami Heat Eastern Conference Finals. At halftime on ESPN, while going to commercial, Jalen Rose said, "It'd also be a great day to arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor."
This is not the first time we have heard someone ask that question on ESPN. During game 7 of the Rockets - Thunder series, Mark Jackson wondered if they would arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. Now we know the answer.