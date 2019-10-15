Jalen Ramsey Traded to Rams By Bobby Burack | Oct 15 2019 Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, according to Adam Schefter. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be receiving two first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021 for the cornerback.

It’s happening: Former Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey is being traded to the LA Rams for two first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2019

This is quite a load for Ramsey. But the Rams have needed a spark all season and adding one of the NFL's best cornerbacks should give them just that. This also makes the team's trade earlier today sending Marcus Peters to the Ravens look much better.

At first glance, both teams are better off now than they were this morning. The Rams are a better football team. While the Jaguars are much better suited for the future.