Jalen Ramsey Can't Believe the Rams Weren't in the Julio Jones Sweepstakes at That Price
The Tennessee Titans traded for Julio Jones today in hopes of making themselves look more like Super Bowl contenders. All the Titans had to give up for the seven-time Pro Bowler was a second-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2023. It's less than the Falcons wanted, but also less than some people expected. Like Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams who tweeted, "we were 'out' of the Julio sweepstakes!? Wow," and followed that with an emoji with a hand on its face.
If Jones is good in Tennessee, Ramsey won't be the only person upset their team didn't at least match that deal. Jones has the potential to make a team's offense much more dangerous and the Rams just traded for Matthew Stafford who throws the kind of deep ball that Jones is looking to catch.
Though players should note, if you're going to criticize your organization for not trading for Jones, today is the day. Once the shock of the trade wears off you can't keep bringing up the fact that your team didn't trade for a good player that was available for cheap or someone might get upset.