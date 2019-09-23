Jalen Ramsey Out Sick, May Not Practice All Week By Kyle Koster | Sep 23 2019 James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's no secret. The franchise has yet to find a suitable trading partner. And in the interim, Gardner Minshew has materialized into a competent NFL quarterback and competing in the division has become more of a realistic dream.

If Ramsey is suddenly more excited about playing for the team, he has a funny way of showing it. The highly-skilled cornerback has called in sick to work today, and quite possibly won't practice all week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Due to being sick, Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey will not practice today, nor maybe this week at all, per sources.



Ramsey still wants to be traded; Jaguars want to keep him. Standoff continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

Or maybe he's just sick. This is the time of the year when that can happen. Early autumn is especially tough in Northern Florida, what with the temperature dipping into the low 70s.

This may be one of those times where, though not necessary, it wouldn't hurt to get a doctor's note to quiet his co-workers' chatter in the breakroom.